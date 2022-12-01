Perron scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Perron sparked the Red Wings' comeback with his third-period tally on a pass from Dylan Larkin. The goal was Perron's first in five games and just his second in November, though he added nine helpers in 13 outings for the month. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 contests in a top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.