Perron managed two assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Perron's contributions cannot be overstated, as the veteran helped the Wings slide into the second wild-card playoff spot within the Eastern Conference. Granted, there's plenty more hockey to be played before anything is officially decided, but Perron is leading by example and providing hope for a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2016. A mainstay on the man advantage, Perron has recorded 14 goals, 23 assists and 15 power-play points through 57 games.