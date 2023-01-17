Perron scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The 34-year-old hadn't found the scoresheet in eight straight games coming into Monday, but Perron broke the slump, albeit in a game where the Red Wings were never competitive. He hasn't matched the scoring pace of his last few seasons in St. Louis, but Perron has been productive in his first campaign for Detroit, collecting 13 goals and 29 points through 42 games.