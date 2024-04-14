Perron registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Perron saved his best stretch of hockey for the tail end of the regular season, as he's averaging a point-per-game with three goals and six assists over the last nine contests. His two-point performance Saturday helped the Wings avoid being eliminated from playoff contention with two games remaining. Perron has 16 goals and 28 assists working against a minus-11 rating through 74 games. He's in danger of missing the 50-plus-point mark for the first time in five years, although a six-game suspension is largely to blame for the slight decline in offensive totals.