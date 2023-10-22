Perron scored the game-winning goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

The veteran winger got the puck in the low slot late in the second period with a defender draped all over him, and he still managed to get off a quick shot that eluded Joonas Korpisalo. Prior to Saturday, Perron had been one of the few Red Wings seeing regular power-play time who wasn't cashing in, but he now has two goals and three points in the last two games -- all with the man advantage.