Red Wings' David Pope: Assigned to AHL's Griffins
Pope was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Pope is an intriguing prospect, but the Red Wings have plenty of depth at forward, hence the team's decision to assign 2018 sixth overall pick Filip Zadina to the top developmental affiliate as well.
