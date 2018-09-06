Red Wings' David Pope: Likely ticketed for minor league
Pope is likely to start the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, MLive.com reports.
Selected in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Pope is an interesting prospect in that he delivers a terrific shot from the left wing, but the Wings are prioritizing the development of 2018 sixth overall pick Filip Zadina and WHL standout Michael Rasmussen -- both are virtual locks to crack the Opening Night roster. Still, it's conceivable that Pope -- who fashioned 20 goals and 21 assists over 35 games for the University of Nebraska-Omaha last season -- will be a candidate for a call-up if and when injuries threaten the big club.
