Red Wings' David Pope: Secures entry-level deal
Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Monday.
Pope -- who was taken by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft -- spent the past four seasons playing for the University of Nebraska-Omaha. During his collegiate career, the winger notched 45 goals and 49 assists. Looking ahead, the 23-year-old will likely spend the bulk of his ELC playing for AHL Grand Rapids in order to further develop his game.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...