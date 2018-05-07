Red Wings' David Pope: Secures entry-level deal

Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Monday.

Pope -- who was taken by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft -- spent the past four seasons playing for the University of Nebraska-Omaha. During his collegiate career, the winger notched 45 goals and 49 assists. Looking ahead, the 23-year-old will likely spend the bulk of his ELC playing for AHL Grand Rapids in order to further develop his game.