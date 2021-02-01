Cholowski was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.

Cholowski didn't draw into any of the Red Wings' first 10 games this season, so he'll begin preparing for the AHL season. The 2016 first-round pick (20th overall) already has 88 NHL games under his belt with 24 points and a minus-46 rating to boot. He likely needs a bit more development before becoming a full-time player in the show.