Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Ascends to top level
The Red Wings recalled Cholowski from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Both Filip Hronek (head) and Gustav Lindstrom (undisclosed) are questionable for Thursday's game versus the Wild, so Cholowski will add depth heading into the cross-conference matchup. The 22-year-old Cholowski has accrued eight points over 33 NHL games this season.
