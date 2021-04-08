Cholowski was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Thursday.
Cholowski was sent down to the minors for a day before being called back up. The 23-year-old hasn't received much playing time at the top level this year, suiting up for just one game. He'll need to be activated from the taxi squad before his next appearance.
