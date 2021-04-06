Cholowski was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Cholowski has recorded 10 points through 13 AHL games this season. The 2016 first-round pick will practice and travel with the big club for the time being. When he slots into the lineup, he's expected to skate on the third pairing.
