Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Buries slick short-side goal
Cholowski produced his fifth career goal in Monday's 3-1 home win over the Kings.
For some inexplicable reason, the Kings had three defenders committed to stopping Christoffer Ehn, only for Cholowski to join the rush and wire a sharp-angled shot over the shoulder of Kings goalie Jonathan Quick. Cholowski, a rookie blueliner, snapped a six-game pointless streak with the goal, and there are still plenty of positives to glean from his production in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign, with his ridiculous 11.9 shooting percentage standing out the most.
