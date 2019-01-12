Cholowski netted a power-play goal Friday, but he skated to a minus-3 rating and the Red Wings lost to the Jets, 4-2.

Veteran rearguard Niklas Kronwall rifled a shot at Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit, with his pad save sending the puck right in the path of Cholowski, who slammed it home for his seventh goal and 16th point of the season. The rookie should have no problem finishing the year with double-digit totals on the man advantage, and that's particularly impressive considering Detroit only ranks 21st in that key special teams spot.