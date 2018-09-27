Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Converts on man advantage
Cholowski delivered a power-play goal Wednesday, contributing to a 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Boston.
Cholowski benefited from a nice screen by Tyler Bertuzzi, as Bostin goalie Jaroslav Halak was unable to catch sight of Cholo's wrister from the point. There are other blue-line prospects ahead of the B.C. native in terms of NHL readiness -- including Filip Hronek and Libor Sulak -- but the first-round (20th overall) draft pick from 2016 has at least put his name in the hat for future roster considerations at the top level.
