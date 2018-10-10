Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Cholowski is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Counting Cholowski and AHL mainstay Brian Lashoff (undisclosed), the Red Wings currently have six defensemen bogged down by some type of injury or undisclosed issue. Detroit is winless through its first three games and can ill-afford to take another hit on the blue line. Cholowski has been terrific offensively in the early going, with the 2016 first-round (20th overall) pick lighting the lamp once to complement a pair of power-play assists and seven blocked shots. He'll be reevaluated ahead of Thursday's home game versus the Maple Leafs.
