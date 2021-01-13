Cholowski was placed on the taxi squad by the Red Wings on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Cholowski continues to be a major liability in the defensive zone, as he's posted a minus-46 rating through his first two NHL campaigns. However, he has plenty of offensive upside; after all, 14 of his 24 top-level points have taken place on the man advantage. He'll be tough to rely on in fantasy hockey as a taxi squad player, but Cholowski's progress is worth monitoring given his untapped potential.