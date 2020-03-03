Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Dropped down a level
Detroit assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
The Red Wings are off until Friday against Chicago, so this may just be a temporary move to get Cholowski some extra playing time. The 22-year-old blueliner has picked up eight points while posting an ugly minus-26 rating in 36 games with the big club this campaign.
