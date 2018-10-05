Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: First NHL goal in first NHL game
Cholowski scored his first NHL goal in his NHL debut Thursday. The Wings lost 3-2 in overtime.
Cholowski took his impressive preseason and just extended into the season. The former first-round pick is fantastic talent with a bright fantasy future. Stash him in dynasty formats, but monitor him in single-year leagues. It's hard for young defenders to stand out over the course of such a long season.
