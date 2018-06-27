Cholowski feels that he is drawing closer to securing a roster spot in the NHL since the Red Wings did not select as many defensemen as they had hoped in last week's draft, The Detroit News reports.

Cholowski, who was selected by the Wings in the first round (20th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, sounds highly motivated to win a roster spot with the big club out of training camp. "That's the goal, the Red Wings this year," he said. "And I'm going to do everything I can to do it." Known to possess a rigid work ethic as well as a high hockey IQ, Cholowksi produced 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists) over 69 games between WHL Portland and the Prince George Cougars last season. However, the 20-year-old defenseman is basically untested in the minor-league ranks, as he's only drawn into one game with AHL Grand Rapids to date.