Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Future with Wings unclear
Cholowski could be included in a trade package this summer if the Red Wings ultimately decide they've lost patience in the defenseman, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
While Cholowski's offensive skills are evident, he's struggled mightily in his own end, posting a cumulative minus-46 rating over the last two seasons. The B.C. native has one year remaining on his entry-level contract before he'll become a restricted free agent. It's rather disconcerting that he hasn't established a full-time role with the league's worst team, but Cholowski is only 22 years old, and his prospect status as Detroit's 20th overall pick from the 2016 draft seemingly remains intact for now.
