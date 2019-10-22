Cholowski (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with Vancouver, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

If Cholowski's able to go, he'll likely bounce Madison Bowey from the lineup. The 21-year-old blueliner has enjoyed a solid start to the season, notching three assists in seven games while manning a spot on Detroit's third pairing and top power-play unit.

