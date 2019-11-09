Cholowski set up a power-play goal Friday in a 4-2 win over the Bruins.

The Red Wings introduced Robby Fabbri following his trade from the Blues, and Cholowski set the table for Fabbri's second man-advantage goal to cap off the 2014 first-round pick's brilliant debut. It's been a rough start for the young defenseman, but maybe this gets him off the schneid.