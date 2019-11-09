Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Garners assist in rare victory
Cholowski set up a power-play goal Friday in a 4-2 win over the Bruins.
The Red Wings introduced Robby Fabbri following his trade from the Blues, and Cholowski set the table for Fabbri's second man-advantage goal to cap off the 2014 first-round pick's brilliant debut. It's been a rough start for the young defenseman, but maybe this gets him off the schneid.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returns to lineup with PPG•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Playing against Canucks•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Game-time call•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Late scratch Friday•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Helps out on Mantha's career night•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Wins roster spot after all•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.