Cholowski collected a pair of assists in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins at home.

Cholowski delivered a primary assist to Trevor Hamilton -- who belongs to AHL Grand Rapids -- in the second period, and then he had an uncontested shot essentially turn into a secondary man-advantage helper in overtime. Cholowksi amassed 66 points (14 goals, 52 assists) over 69 games between WHL Portland and the Prince George Cougars last season. He's barely been exposed to the AHL's Griffins, but the 2016 first-round (20th overall) draft pick could be expedited to the top level given the parent club's lack of viable offensive producers from the blue line.