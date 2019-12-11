Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Heads down to minors
The Red Wings assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
Cholowski has suited up in 18 straight games with the big club, recording four points, 25 shots on net and a minus-15 rating. The Red Wings also assigned Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids, but they'll likely need to recall one or both of them if Danny DeKeyser (undisclosed) is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up again•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Scores overtime winner•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Garners assist in rare victory•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returns to lineup with PPG•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Playing against Canucks•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Game-time call•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.