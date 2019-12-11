Play

The Red Wings assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Cholowski has suited up in 18 straight games with the big club, recording four points, 25 shots on net and a minus-15 rating. The Red Wings also assigned Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids, but they'll likely need to recall one or both of them if Danny DeKeyser (undisclosed) is unavailable for Thursday's game against the Jets.

