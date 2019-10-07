Cholowski generated a power-play assist on the first of four goals to Anthony Mantha in Sunday's 4-3 home win over the Stars.

Cholowski could see an uptick in playing time since veteran blueliners Trevor Daley (lower body) and Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) are already banged up. Cholowski has merely averaged 16:34 of ice time through two games, though he saw a whopping 8:14 on the No. 1 power play against the Stars, thereby making him an attractive dart toss in select DFS formats.