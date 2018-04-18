Cholowski was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids via WHL Portland on Wednesday.

The AHL's Griffins will open the Calder Cup playoffs versus Manitoba in Moose territory Saturday, and this will afford the Red Wings a chance to get a closer look at their 2016 first-round (20th overall) draft pick. Cholowski was listed at 6-foot-1 and only 160 pounds in his draft year, but he's since added 17 pounds to his frame -- this was necessary as he'd otherwise get physically destroyed at the higher ranks. The 20-year-old added one goal and 26 assists over 32 regular-season games -- including seven points over 12 postseason contests -- for the WHL's Winterhawks prior to his shuffling over to Detroit's top developmental affiliate.