Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Joins AHL Grand Rapids
Cholowski was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids via WHL Portland on Wednesday.
The AHL's Griffins will open the Calder Cup playoffs versus Manitoba in Moose territory Saturday, and this will afford the Red Wings a chance to get a closer look at their 2016 first-round (20th overall) draft pick. Cholowski was listed at 6-foot-1 and only 160 pounds in his draft year, but he's since added 17 pounds to his frame -- this was necessary as he'd otherwise get physically destroyed at the higher ranks. The 20-year-old added one goal and 26 assists over 32 regular-season games -- including seven points over 12 postseason contests -- for the WHL's Winterhawks prior to his shuffling over to Detroit's top developmental affiliate.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...