Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Late scratch Friday
Cholowski (undisclosed) did not play Friday versus the Oilers due to being a "little banged up," Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cholowski was a late scratch Friday, replaced by veteran Trevor Daley in the lineup. It doesn't sound like a serious issue -- Cholowski's next chance to return to the lineup comes Tuesday versus the Canucks.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Helps out on Mantha's career night•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Wins roster spot after all•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Trending in wrong direction•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Spectator for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Continues to shine on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.