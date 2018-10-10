Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Likely to miss next two games
Cholowski is specifically dealing with an upper-body injury that could keep him out through Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The rookie defenseman has already been ruled out for Thursday night's contest against the Maple Leafs, and Khan isn't optimistic that Cholowski will play Saturday against the Bruins in Boston, either. Veteran blueliner Niklas Kronwall (undisclosed) is targeting a return in the next contest, so that should at least soften the blow of the team losing Cholo in the near term.
