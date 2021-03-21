Cholowski was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
Cholowski made his season debut with the Red Wings on Saturday, logging 12:27 of ice time and a minus-1 rating. The 2016 first-round pick can continue to practice with the team while on the taxi squad, but it's unclear if he'll take on more responsibility moving forward.
