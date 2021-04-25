Cholowski scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Dallas.
Cholowski broke a scoreless tie with 3:43 left in the first period, picking the glove-side corner from the top of the left faceoff circle. That was the extent of Detroit's offense, which generated just 17 shots on goal against Dallas netminder Anton Khudobin. The 23-year-old Cholowski has one goal and six shots in 10 games this season.
