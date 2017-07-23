Cholowski has a long ways to go before he'll be in the NHL, but he's committed to getting stronger and will be taking cues from offseason acquisition Trevor Daley in training camp, The Detroit News reports.

Detroit's first-round (20th overall) draft pick from 2016, Cholowski is said to have a determined mindset; the young defenseman wants to know what he can do to improve his game, and that's impressed Red Wings' director of player development Shawn Horcoff, who suggested the prospect takes note of Daley and how he "uses his speed and poise with the puck." Cholowski added one goal and 11 assists with St. Cloud State of the NCHC last season and also made a cameo appearance with AHL Grand Rapids. At this point, his destination for the upcoming season is still unknown.