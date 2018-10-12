Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Out against Bruins
As expected, Cholowski (undisclosed) won't play Saturday in Boston.
Cholowski was considered doubtful for Saturday's contest, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The rookie blueliner will hope to recover in time for Monday's matchup with Montreal.
