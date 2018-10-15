Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Playing against Canadiens
Cholowski (upper body) will be in the lineup Monday against the Canadiens, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Before missing the last two games, the rookie defenseman was playing a bit role with the Red Wings. Cholowski has averaged 22:10 per game of ice time, and he actually has three points in three games as well. Detroit will be happy to have him back in the lineup.
