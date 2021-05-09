Cholowski had two assists and two shots with one block in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday.
Cholowski picked up his first two helpers all season long, figuring in on even-strength tallies by Jakub Vrana and Valtteri Filppula. The 23-year-old Cholowski has three points in 16 games for the year, registering just 10 shots on goal.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Nets first goal of 2020-21•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Back on taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Back to AHL affiliate•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Brought back up•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to AHL•