Cholowski had two assists and two shots with one block in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Cholowski picked up his first two helpers all season long, figuring in on even-strength tallies by Jakub Vrana and Valtteri Filppula. The 23-year-old Cholowski has three points in 16 games for the year, registering just 10 shots on goal.

More News