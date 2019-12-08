Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up again
Cholowski delivered a power-play assist Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
While his even-strength production is unremarkable, Cholowski thrives on the man advantage. In fact, a little over 58 percent of his career points have taken place on a Detroit power play. It's important to remember that the B.C. native is only 21 years and still figuring out how to shine on hockey's biggest stage.
