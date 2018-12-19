Cholowski registered a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 road loss to the Flyers.

The Red Wings have been relying heavily on Cholowski, a rookie defenseman, since 13th-year power-play quarterback Mike Green (lower body) is currently on injured reserve. Selected 20th overall in the 2016 draft. Cholowski has been on the ice quite a bit during opponent goals -- hence his minus-11 rating -- but fantasy owners might be willing to look past that since the 20-year-old has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and shares a team-high value in power-play points with forward Gustav Nyquist at eight apiece.