Cholowski recorded his first career (preseason) goal Friday, helping the Wings to a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Cholo delivered two helpers to the detriment of the Penguins in his debut with the Red Wings on Wednesday, and he let the good times roll offensively in this latest exhibition. The 20-year-old defenseman is rapidly maturing and starting to show why he was the 20th overall pick to Detroit in the 2016 draft.