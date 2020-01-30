Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from AHL Grand Rapids
Cholowski was recalled from the minors Thursday.
Cholowski's call up could be an indication that Mike Green (upper body) won't be available for Friday's clash with the Rangers. In 30 NHL appearances this season, the 21-year-old Cholowski notched just two goals, six assists and a concerning minus-23 rating.
