Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from minors
Cholowski was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
With Mike Green (upper body) out of the lineup, the Red Wings needed to add some emergency blue line depth prior to Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. If the Calgary native does get into the lineup, it would likely be at the expense of Alex Biega or Madison Bowey.
