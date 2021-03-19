Cholowski was assigned to the taxi squad from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
The Red Wings do not play again until Saturday's home clash with the Stars, but Cholowski will get some much-needed exposure with the parent club in the meantime. Nabbed by the Wings at No. 20 in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Cholowski supplied two goals and six assists through 36 top-level contests last season.
