Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returned to AHL Grand Rapids
Cholowski was demoted to the minors Thursday.
Considering Detroit is off until Jan. 31 versus the Rangers due to its bye week and the All-Star break, the decision to return Cholowski to the Griffins shouldn't come as a surprise. Whether he is recalled prior to that matchup with New York will likely depend on the healthy of Mike Green (upper body).
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted from minors•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Slow going in AHL•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Heads down to minors•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up again•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Scores overtime winner•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Garners assist in rare victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.