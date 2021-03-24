Cholowski was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Wednesday.
Cholowski has appeared in two straight games with the Red Wings, so he might return to the active roster for Thursday's matchup with Nashville.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Moves to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Up to active roster•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Set to join active roster•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: AHL bound•