Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returns to AHL
The Red Wings assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Cholowski only played two of four games during this NHL stint, but he averaged 22:23 of ice time during those two contests. He'll continue to work top-line minutes with Grand Rapids, and if injuries persist on the Red Wings' blue line, Cholowski could be recalled sooner than later.
