Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Returns to lineup with PPG
Cholowski (undisclosed) scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in a 5-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old defenseman missed Friday's game against the Oilers but returned to the lineup Tuesday after a one-game absence. His goal with the man advantage midway through the second period staked the Red Wings to a 2-0 lead and was his first goal of the season. Cholowski has four points through eight games in 2019-20.
