Cholowski scored the game-winning goal and added four shots and two blocks in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

The 21-year-old led the Red Wings with 27:14 of playing time and ended the game with a snap shot from the high slot two minutes into overtime. It was the second goal of the year for Cholowski, and his first in the last nine games. The sophomore defenseman has six points and is minus-10 through 17 games.