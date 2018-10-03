Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Secures top-level gig
Cholowski will start the 2018-19 season in Detroit after impressing in the preseason, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Detroit went 6-1-0 in the preseason with the 20-year-old Cholowski looking more like a season veteran. The B.C. native generated two goals and four assists over six exhibition games, showing the hockey world why he was a first-round (20th overall) pick in the 2016 draft. Cholowski is bound to regress when the contests start counting and he sees tougher opponents, but he's AHL eligible in case the rearguard needs more seasoning with Grand Rapids.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Converts on man advantage•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Produces first goal with Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Garners two helpers•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Fueled with optimism•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Joins AHL Grand Rapids•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to junior club•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...