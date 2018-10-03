Cholowski will start the 2018-19 season in Detroit after impressing in the preseason, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit went 6-1-0 in the preseason with the 20-year-old Cholowski looking more like a season veteran. The B.C. native generated two goals and four assists over six exhibition games, showing the hockey world why he was a first-round (20th overall) pick in the 2016 draft. Cholowski is bound to regress when the contests start counting and he sees tougher opponents, but he's AHL eligible in case the rearguard needs more seasoning with Grand Rapids.