Cholowski was assigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
The 2016 first-round pick played in just two games with the big club, recording no points. Cholowski will handle a significant role in the AHL. Over 41 AHL appearances through the last two seasons, Cholowski has produced six goals and 15 assists.
