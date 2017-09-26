Cholowski was assigned to Prince George of the WHL on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings are said to be impressed by Cholowski, but he's a green defensive prospect having been selected just last year (first-round, 20th overall). Lauded for his hockey smarts, the B.C. native added 40 points in 50 games with BCHL Chilliwack in 2015-16 and then 14 in 36 for St. Cloud State in the NCHC last year. Consider keeping a closer eye on him in a couple of years.