Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to junior club
Cholowski was assigned to Prince George of the WHL on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The Red Wings are said to be impressed by Cholowski, but he's a green defensive prospect having been selected just last year (first-round, 20th overall). Lauded for his hockey smarts, the B.C. native added 40 points in 50 games with BCHL Chilliwack in 2015-16 and then 14 in 36 for St. Cloud State in the NCHC last year. Consider keeping a closer eye on him in a couple of years.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...