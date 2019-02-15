Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Red Wings assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Cholowski was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Senators, so instead of continuing to watch from the press box, he'll head to the minors and receive top-pairing minutes. The rookie blueliner has been solid for the big club this season, notching 16 points in 52 games while averaging 18:15 of ice time over that span, so he'll likely be back in Detroit before long.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Spectator for Tuesday's game•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Continues to shine on power play•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Powers up in narrow loss•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Buries slick short-side goal•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Likely to shake off minor injury•
-
Red Wings' Dennis Cholowski: Cooling off•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...