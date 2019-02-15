The Red Wings assigned Cholowski to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Cholowski was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against the Senators, so instead of continuing to watch from the press box, he'll head to the minors and receive top-pairing minutes. The rookie blueliner has been solid for the big club this season, notching 16 points in 52 games while averaging 18:15 of ice time over that span, so he'll likely be back in Detroit before long.